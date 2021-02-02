NOTE TO THE PUBLIC:
TDOT WILL BE CLOSING THE BRIDGE ON ARMSTRONG RD within the next week to be repaired. A date has not been released, but watch for signs that will be posted in the area.
FEBRUARY 4
HAWKINS COUNTY EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St. Rogersville - Bus Shop
FEBRUARY 9
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD will meet at 1:00 p.m.
FEBRUARY 10
HAWKINS COUNTY AIRPORT COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building.
FEBRUARY 12
CURBSIDE SPAGHETTI DINNER PICK UP ONLY from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112 N. Hwy 70 Rogersville, TN. A hearty portion of spaghetti will be served with either meat or marinara sauce, salad and dressing, drink, and dessert. Call in meals packaged and ready to go! Drive through and pick up…drop ins welcome. Orders accepted by phone starting at 3:00 p.m. on January 15. Call 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897. Cost for meal is $10.00