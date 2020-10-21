Rogersville City School returns to virtual learning due to COVID-19 spike

Rogersville City School officials announced on October 20 that, due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, they will be going back to mostly virtual learning.
"The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Hawkins County has been steadily rising since Mid-September," read the announcement. "We are approaching the case counts that we were seeing at the beginning of August. As a result, we will be moving back in our schedule on Monday October 26 to full virtual in grades 3-8 and grades K-2nd grade will be on the AA BB schedule. Your teachers will be in touch with you to let you know what schedule your students are on. We strongly encourage you to wear your masks and social distance as this is what brought the numbers down in Hawkins County at the end of August."
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 113 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawkins County over the past week, including 19 on Monday; 23 on Sunday; 14 on Saturday; and 9, 21, 23, and 4 each day respectively last Tuesday-Friday.
“Kindergarten through second grade will be on that alternating schedule so that we’ll have half (two days per week), and half (the other two days),” RCS Superintendent J.T. Stroder said in published reports. “Fridays are still off with teachers working virtual with students who need help. But we’re giving teachers the freedom to bring in students who need help. We know which students are struggling heavily right know, and we’re planning on bringing them in four days a week regardless.”
This is slightly different than the way RCS operated when school first began at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year when they operated 100% on a virtual system.
As the Review previously reported, Hawkins County Schools have also made some recent operational changes due to a large number of COVID-19 cases and students in quarantine at Cherokee High School.
In fact, administrators made the decision to move all instruction at CHS only, to fully virtual for the week of October 5-9. The following week, Oct. 12-16 was the county's fall break.
Classes resumed at all schools in the system this Monday, Oct. 19 on the four-day schedule, which the system will stay on for the remainder of the semester.
Currently, there are 11 county students in quarantine from cases that were identified prior to the classes resuming on Monday.
Thankfully, no new cases in the county school system have been reported since Monday.