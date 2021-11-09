NOVEMBER 11
ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES CLOSED for Veteran’s Day: The garbage pickup for Thursday will be picked up on Friday November 12th, 2021. Please have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY will hold their regular meeting at 6:00 p.m. at the Steel Workers Union Hall, 124 Hurd Road, Surgoinsville. Everyone is welcome to attend. Due to Covid, masks are required. For more information, contact Jenny Cater, Chair 423.383.0913 or Karen Givens, Vice Chair 423.327.1552.
NOVEMBER 15
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. (Note Time Change) in the Administration Building Meeting Room
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION will hold a Special Called Meeting at 11:00 a.m. Notice is hereby given that the Hawkins County Election Commission will conduct a special meeting on the above date in the Election Office Conference Room to redraw precinct lines.