NOVEMBER 14
BUREM CHURCH THANKSGIVING DINNER at 5:00 p.m. followed by singing with Locust Ridge Boys
NOVEMBER 15
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. (Note Time Change) in the Administration Building Meeting Room
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION will hold a Special Called Meeting at 11:00 a.m. Notice is hereby given that the Hawkins County Election Commission will conduct a special meeting on the above date in the Election Office Conference Room to redraw precinct lines.
NOVEMBER 17
FREE PHOTOS WITH SANTA from 1-4:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Community Center, 712 Caney Creek Rd. Rogersville. Bring your kids and your camera!
NOVEMBER
19 & 20
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 YARD SALE from 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. each day at our post, 1924 East Main Street, Rogersville.