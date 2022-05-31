HIGHLAND MAUSOLEUM ASSOCIATION MEETING: will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Hawkins County Gas. The purpose of this meeting is to elect new officers.
HAPPY HEARTS QUILT GUILD: meets on the first Friday of every month at the First United Methodist Church on 621 Old Stage Road in Surgoinsville, TN. Coffee & socializing begins at 9:30am and the meeting begins at 10:00am. Our group is for all...for those interested in making their first quilt to the most experienced quilter. Please feel free to stop in and join us as this is an opportunity to meet with others who have a passion to quilt. For more information email HHQGTN@gmail.com
JUNE 5
CEMETERY DECORATION at 2:00 p.m. at Stanley Valley Horne Cemetery. Brother Casey Skelton will be preaching.
JUNE 6
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING: will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
JUNE 10
SPAGHETTI DINNER: DINE IN OR PICK UP Knights of Columbus at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 N Hwy 70 Rogersville, TN from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Call 423-272-6897 after noon on June 10 to place an order for pick up after 4:00 p.m. Adults to age 11 — $12 and children age 6-10 — $8. Children under 5 eat free accompanied by an adult.
JUNE 14
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING: will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
JUNE 26
SINGING ON THE LAWN from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Ebbing & Flowing Spring UMC Rogersville, TN An afternoon of prayer and song reviving the historical tradition of the 1890’s Hawkins County Singing Conventions. Appearances by Devoted (Russell Chapel AME), The Purkeys, Mark & Betty (Brennan) Tyne. Bring your own lawn chairs.