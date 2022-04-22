APR 23
CHURCH HILL PUBLIC LIBRARY FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY SALE — Sat 4/23, 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. New, Like New, Gently Used and Used Books for sale as well as AudioBooks, DVDs, VHS tapes and magazines.
THE SURGOINSVILLE AREA ARCHIVES AND MUSEUM GRAND OPENING: Come and mingle, enjoy refreshments, and connect with Hawkins County through our local history. Starting at 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. located at the lower level of Surgoinsville Library at 120 Old Stage Rd. Surgoinsville, TN 37873
MEET THE CANDIDATES LUNCH from 11:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill UMC, 195 Pleasant Hill Rd. Bulls Gap. BBQ, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert, & beverage for $10 per person. For more information, call Mattie at 630-251-8636
APR 26
THE HAWKINS COUNTY GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET TUESDAY, April 26, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Utility Office, 202 Park Boulevard, Rogersville, TN.
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
APR 30
CHRISTIAN BEND COMMUNITY CENTER in Church Hill, TN is having a spaghetti dinner at 5:00. Adults are $10 and children 10 and up are $5. The meal includes salad, dessert, and a drink with your spaghetti!
MAY 9
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
MAY 10
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.