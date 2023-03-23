The county commission’s Budget Committee voted Monday to recommend an $800,000 ARPA allocation to the sheriff’s office for the purchase of a new fleet of patrol cars.
HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen told the committee he hoped to purchase 25 new patrol cars which would completely replenish the four patrol division shifts, six deputies per shift, with one car to spare.
Allen noted that not too long ago he could put a deputy in a new, fully equipped patrol car for $35,000.
On the state bid the car alone s now either $38,086 for a Ford Explorer; or $38,762 for a Dodge Durango. To equip those behicles is another $9,000 to $10,000.
“That’s not with the bells and whistles,” Allen said. “That’s a push bumper, your console, your cage, weapons locking mechanism.”
Allen added, “Right now you’re basically $48,000 for a car.”
Allen said he needs $1.2 million to make the minimum number of patrol car purchases needed. But, if other funds are made available to him the absolute lowest ARPA allocation the sheriff can get by with is $800,000 to replace those 25 patrol cars.
Along with that $800,000 the sheriff will ask for the $140,000 they made on their recent auction which ordinarily goes back to the general fund.
The sheriff is also expected to end the 2022-23 fiscal year with a $100,000 budget surplus, which he will also ask be returned to his department to help pay for patrol cars.
The average patrol deputydrives 3,000 to 4,000 miles per month. Allen read off the mileage of patrol cars currently in service ranging from 183,000 miles to 267,000. Allen said the average patrol car has around 200,000 miles, and maintenance is costing the department a fortune.
Budget Committee chairman Jason Roach said if the county is going to send officers into the community to protect citizens, they need the best weapons available, and they need reliable equipment.
Roach added, “I’m of the opinion we’re doing a disservice to them if we’re putting them in cars that could break down any time during pursuit or if they’re on their way to a call where somebody is in danger, and they’re trying to save them, and they can’t get there because their car quit. I believe that your equipment needs to be serviceable, functional, dependable equipment.”
County Mayor Mark DeWitte noted that with approval of the sheriff’s $800,000 ARPA allocation, “the ARPA money is basically gone.”
As it stood Monday, deducting the proposed $250,000 ARPA allocation for the Humane Society, the county’s ARPA fund was sitting at $1.486 million.
“There’s nothing left for EMA radios, there’s nothing left for sheriff’s office and courthouse security, and there’s nothing left for many, if any of the non-profits,” DeWitte said. “I’m not against the cars. I’m just telling you, make darn sure that you know what you’re doing.”
Allen recommended that in the future the HCSO begin purchasing patrol cars on a four year rotation, equiping each of the six deputies per shift with a new vehicle every four years at an annula cost of $288,000.
“That $800,000 will take care of patrol, and in the next two years I can take care of administration, and I can take care the detectives, and I can get you on a rotation where you don’t have this big price tag any more,” Allen said.
The Budget Committee voted 6-0 in favor of the $800,000 ARPA allocation. That recommendation won’t come before the full commission for final approval until April 24.