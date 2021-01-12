JANUARY 13, 2021
HAWKINS COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDINGS MEETING will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building.
JANUARY 15, 2021
CURBSIDE SPAGHETTI DINNER PICKUP ONLY at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112 N Hwy 70 Rogersville, TN on Friday, January 15 from 4-7 p.m. A hearty portion of spaghetti will be served with either meat or marinara sauce, salad and dressing, drink, and dessert. Call-in meals packaged and ready to go. Drive through and pick up. Drop-in welcomed. Call 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897 starting at 3 p.m. on January 15, 2021. Cost per meal is $10
NOTE TO THE PUBLIC: Many support groups are not meeting due to the Coronavirus, but should you need support with sleep disorders like RLS (Restless Leg Syndrome), call Support Group Leader Mary at 423-390-1187 for help and encouragement.
JANUARY 16
ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED for Martin L. King Day. The trash pickup for Monday, January 18th, 2021 will be on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021. Please have trash out by 7:00 a.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. We will also be closing at 12:00 on Tuesday the 19th and closed all day the 20th and possibly 21st while new flooring is installed.
JANUARY 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD will meet at 1:00 p.m.
JANUARY 19
HAWKINS COUNTY BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building.
HAWKINS COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held immediately following the Budget Committee meeting at 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building.
JANUARY 21
HAWKINS COUNTY EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St., Rogersville – Bus Shop
JANUARY 26
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 MONTHLY MEETINGS for January 26 and February 23 are canceled to comply with the State Covid-19 guidelines for meetings and social gatherings with 10 or more people present. We will revisit the guidelines at the end of February to determine if a meeting can be held on March 30.
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION will meet at 9:00 a.m.
JANUARY 27
HAWKINS COUNTY INDUSTRIAL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Meeting Room of the Admin Building.