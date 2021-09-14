SEPTEMBER 17
HAWKINS COUNTY AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 POW/ MIA REMEMBRANCE CEROMONY will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. at 1924 E. Main St. Cake, Refreshments, and door Prizes will be avaliable.
SEPTEMBER 17 & 18
BUREM BAPTIST CHURCH MENS CONFERENCE will be held Friday at 6:00 p.m. with BBQ provided. Saturday moring will begin at 8:00 a.m. with breakfast provided. Free Admission.
SEPTEMBER 18
FISH FRY Rogersville VFW, 1605 E Main St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – 2 fish, ff, slaw, and hush puppies, $10 We will start taking call in orders on Friday, 9/17. Take out & delivery. Call 423-272-7423
SEPTEMBER 20
BUDGET MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room.
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.
SEPTEMBER 21
REDISTRICTING COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room.