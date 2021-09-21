SEPTEMBER 24
MEDIC MOBILE BLOOD DRIVE will be at Yoder’s Country Market from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. All blood types needed. Donors will receive a free t-shirt, a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer, & a free Yoder’s sandwich! Masks are required. Make your appointment & help save a life!
HAWKINS CO RESCUE SQUAD will be starting their annual door to door picture fundraiser: Anyone who participates with a $30 + contribution will receive a free 8x10 family portrait. You will be contacted at your residence by a representative with a letter and ID on hand. Thank You for your continued support of your local Volunteer Rescue Squad.