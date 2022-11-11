AMIS CHAPEL UMC THANKSGIVING SUPPER 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. at 122 Amis Chapel Rd. Surgoinsville, TN 37873. Turkey, dressing & gravy, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, cole slaw, rolls, and desserts. $11 adults and $5 for children under 12.
OPEN ARMS MISSION THANKSGIVING MEAL — Open Arms Mission, 208 Calvary Church Road Mooresburg TN 37811, will be serving a free Thanksgiving meal and free Coats on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, call 4238514278 Or 8655856674.
NOV 22-25
The Town of Rogersville City offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday November 24th, 2022 and Friday November 25th, 2022: The garbage pickup for those days are Wednesday November 23rd, 2022 will be picked up on Tuesday 22nd, 2022 and Thursday 24th, and Friday 25th, will be picked up on Wednesday 23rd, 2022. Please have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m. on those mornings. Have a Happy Thanksgiving.
DEC 9
ST HENRY CATHOLIC CHURCH SPAGHETTI DINNER, 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. at 112-114 N Hwy 70 Rogersville. Dine in or take out. Spaghetti served with meat/marinara sauce and includes salad, drink, and dessert. Call or come in for to go orders after 12 noon on Dec 9. Call 423-272-6897. Adults to age 11 are $12 and children 6-10 are $8. Children 5 and younger eat free when accompanied by an adult.