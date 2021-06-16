JUNE 17
PUBLIC BUILDINGS RESCHEDULED MEETING will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Administration Building.
JUNE 21
PERSONNEL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building.
JUNE 21
BUDGET COMMITTEE REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING will immediately follow the Personnel Committee Meeting in the Administration Building.
JUNE 21
BUDGET COMMITTEE & EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held immediately following the Regular Budget Meeting in the Administration Building.
JUNE 21
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.
JUNE 22
HAWKINS COUNTY GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Utility Office (202 Park Blvd).