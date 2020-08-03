Both the Hawkins County and Rogersville City Schools districts recently announced their reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year, and, due to the current number of COVID-19 cases in the county, both systems will begin in the ‘red’ phase.
Both systems released reopening guides a few weeks earlier that identified three possible phases (‘green’, ‘yellow’, and ‘red’) under which the system might reopen. These three phases directly correlate to the amount of COVID-19 community spread at the moment and guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH).
As the amount of community spread has increased over the last several weeks, both systems will reopen under the ‘red’ phase, which limits access to all students on campus.
“[Schools will operate] on rotating schedules, which will allow a maximum of 25% of HCS students to attend in-class instruction daily,” reads the updated reopening plan. “HCS will employ the remote learning plan, consisting of all teachers instructing students remotely and in-person in a limited fashion.”
The ‘red’ phase is put in place when the average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 county residents is “consistently and substantially higher than 10 over a 14-day period (or as identified by the school site).
Director of Schools Matt Hixson announced within the release that HCS will remain in the ‘red’ phase until at least Labor Day week, Sept. 11, in an effort to offer consistent scheduling for parents.
Should the system transition into a different phase after Labor Day week, the system will notify parents prior to Labor Day week.
For specific information on phases ‘green’ and ‘yellow,’ visit www.hck12.net to read the updated reopening plan.
BOE discussion
The Hawkins Co. BOE met on Monday morning via electronic means to approve Aug. 17 as the school start date and to discuss preparations for the year.
Hixson told the BOE that the school system has purchased numerous supplies to clean school sites and keep students safe.
So far, these include infrared thermometers, nurse kits, gloves, gowns, reusable masks, face shields, disposable masks in both large and small sizes, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizers, posters reminding students to keep hands clean, and numerous N-95 respirators.
The system even plans to place a hand sanitizer dispenser on every single bus.
Two weeks dedicated to back-to-school guidance/preparation
Though instruction will officially begin on Aug. 17, Hixson noted that the two weeks leading up to this date will be dedicated to parent and student communication with school sites, checking out necessary technology, and both drive-through and virtual back-to-school activities.
From August 4 through 7, teachers will be interacting with students and parents to establish schedules, set criteria for learning, meet with students to ensure understanding of virtual set up, and help all to understand how HCS classrooms will function.
Teachers at some school sites will be individually calling parents and students over the next few days to explain how the upcoming year will work and to ask about technology needs.
From August 10 through 14, teaching staff will use the week to further develop virtual plans and interaction across all grade levels.
Then, the school year will officially begin on Aug. 17.
Hixson advised parents and students to contact their respective schools this week for any additional questions about the start of the school.
Plans for students who don’t have internet access
Hixson noted within a Friday press release that the system has made changes to their original reopening plan to better accommodate students who may not have internet access or consistent support or supervision at home.
“Under our ‘red’ operational phase, all instruction shifts to remote learning,” Hixson said. “We are working with principals and teachers to try to open sections of our schools to accommodate small groups of students who may need Wi-Fi access and/or support with virtual learning, hands-on labs, and other support. This may be different at each level between elementary, middle and high school. Schools will determine these schedules and will communicate with you regarding assigned times to attend if necessary. We continue to develop this plan as we progress toward the start of the school year and beyond.”
Hixson also told the BOE that 3,000 Chromebooks were recently order with money from the Governor’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Each of these will come equipped with safety software as well as numerous programs that students need in order to attend virtual classes.
When these come in, HCS will have enough devices for every student in the system to have one.
“This will set us up for the future—not just for use during the pandemic,” Hixson said. “We will be well above a one-to-one ratio. This will allow us to filter out those devices that are no longer usable.”
The devices may not arrive for a few months due to shipping delays, so students who have no device in their home will be given priority on receiving a device.
The system is also planning to expand each school’s WIFI reach into the attached parking lots. This will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day and will allow students without home internet access to complete their virtual assignments.
“For the most rural schools, we will probably still resort to a paper packet as requested,” Hixson added.
This week, teachers at each school site will speak with each student and parent to determine technology availability within the home and decide the way through which that student will receive lessons.
Delivering students and delivering meals
Hixson told the BOE that all busses are ready to transport the aforementioned 25% of students who may attend school in-class.
Both breakfast and lunch will be provided to students who attend in-person, and the meal pickup program that has been going through the pandemic crisis will continue.
“We will potentially and most-likely be delivering meals as well,” Hixson said. “Transportation Supervisor Roy (Benavides) has his busses ready to go, whether it’s delivering breakfasts and lunches or delivering students.”
20 to 25% of students enrolled in virtual learning
HCS is also offering two options for exclusively virtual learning.
Hixson told the BOE that, in green or yellow phases, “teachers with the least populated classrooms (due to students being registered for e-learning) would become online teachers. We will have in-class teachers for ‘green’ and ‘yellow, and we will have virtual teachers who will do nothing but teach online regardless of phase, because those students (e-learning) signed up for the semester.”
Teachers who teach the e-learning programs may teach from an empty classroom to show students any hands-on activities.
He also noted that, at this point, there is at least one teacher per grade who will teach exclusively online. In some grades, there are multiple teachers, depending on the number of virtual students in that grade.
“Each of these virtual teachers will have a roster of students that we would like to keep as stable as possible—at least for the first semester,” Hixson said. “When we get past this thing, hopefully we can look at transitioning back to a normal classroom setting.”
He added, “What we’re seeing across the region is 20 to 25% of enrollment across the Northeast region is signed up for online learning.”
“Live-stream as if the student is in the classroom”
“I would prefer to live-stream lessons as if that teacher is teaching those students (in a classroom),” Hixson added. “But, there’s going to have to be some flexibility depending on what the teacher’s level of comfort is. Our obligation is to provide 25% of whatever classroom setting we have as teacher-directed instruction. 25% of ELA, 25% of math, and so on needs to be directly taught by a teacher, and we would prefer our teachers to do that.”
The rest of the time, teachers can assign independent work or research.
In the ‘red’ phase, when classes are fully online and up to 25% of students may physically come to a school site, Hixson said “we’re not going to cycle kids in and out of your classroom. We would open the school site and bring those students into the computer lab, spread them out and have a classified employee who knows them to give them any online assistance.”
Teachers will not be teaching two different lessons each day of the same material (one online and one in-person for the 25% of students who may be in class). Rather, “it will all be aimed at online, especially under the ‘red’ phase.”
Hixson also noted that several electives and hands-on courses, such as Career and Technical Education courses, are still being offered. The teachers for these programs will be making specific arrangements for students who want to participate in these and will be in contact with those students and parents.
Declaring schools an ‘essential service’
The BOE also approved the system to declare itself as an ‘essential service.’
“That allows us to operate and provide our obligated services—meals, teaching, support services, and counseling, despite of what’s going on with the pandemic” Hixson said. “We’re essentially declaring everybody who works for Hawkins Co. Schools as ‘essential.’ It also helps to deal with a lot of the uncertainty that our employees are under, where if we close, they wonder if they continue getting paid. You continue getting paid as long as you’re performing a duty. If we’re an essential service, we will find, even if it’s slightly outside your job description, a spot where you fit.”
Information coming soon regarding fall sports
“The regional athletic directors met and have drafted recommendations for fall sports,” Hixson said. “Regional superintendents will review the recommendations on Monday and will decide as a region how we will handle: contact sports, protocol for positive cases, concessions, crowd attendance, forfeits due to illness, continuance of any sports while schools are fully virtual, etc.”
This information had not been released by presstime on Tuesday morning, but stay tuned to the Review for further information.