OCTOBER 16
MT CARMEL SENIOR CENTER BAZAAR: 100 E. Main St, Mt. Carmel, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Crafts, baked goods, gifts, collectibles, fall festival shirts, & food available.
OCTOBER 16 & 17
BULLS GAP CRAFT & MUSIC FESTIVAL: Saturday 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. & Sunday 12:00 p.m. — 5 p.m. Free event with live music & crafts.
OCTOBER 18
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION Regular Monthly Meeting: for October is rescheduled to Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. due to October 11 being a holiday.
OCTOBER 19
FOURTH ANNUAL “NO RUN” FUN RUN in Memory of Doc McConnell: 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. at Red Dog on Main, 120 East Main St. Rogersville. This event is a fundraiser for Hawkins County Imagination Library. “Runners” will experience the exciting finish line, a race number, commemorative shirt, and a great “after party”! $30 per “racer” (preregistered) or $40 at door.