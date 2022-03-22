MAR 26
AMIS CHAPEL UMC BREAKFAST will be held from 8:00 — 10:00 a.m. at 122 Amis Chapel Rd. Tenderloin, sausage, bacon & eggs, gravy & biscuits, cooked apples, & jellies. $10 adults, $5 children (under 10)
APR 4
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
APR 7
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION SPECIAL-CALLED MEETING will be held at 12:00 p.m. Notice is hereby given that the Hawkins County Election Commission will conduct a special meeting on the above date in the Election Office Conference Room to review candidate petitions. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to present at the meeting, please contact at (423) 272-8061, or by email to hawkins.commission@tn.gov. Requests should be made as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service.
APR 12
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
APR 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.