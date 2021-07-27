JULY 28
LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CENTER THRIFT STORE is now open on Wednesdays! Stop in to see us at 712 Caney Creek Rd and check out our weekly specials.
JULY 31
THE CASTLE BARN COME AS YOU ARE CELEBRATION SERVICE will be held from 6:00- 8:30 p.m. Food, Outdoor,, Ministry, Music & COVID Friendly. Please bring a lawn chair.
AUGUST 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall.
AUGUST 7
CLOTHES & PERSONAL ITEMS GIVE AWAY will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. at 208 Calvary Churd Rd. Mooresburg TN 37811. Drive around back. Everyone welcome! More info- Call (423)-851-4278 or (423)- 489-0012.