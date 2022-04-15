APR 15 & 16
HAWKINS COUNTY SPRING FLING VENDOR EVENT at East End Bowling Lanes 1410 E Main St, Rogersville, TN 37857 from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Join us at our first spring fling craft and vendor show. Handmade, homemade, and direct sales vendors from the area. East End Lanes grill will be open for food and drink sales.
APR 16
EASTER EGG HUNT PRESENTED BY BULLS GAP FIRE DEPARTMENT from 12:00 — 2:00 p.m. Win prizes & candy! Free to the community.
APR 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
APR 21 — 23
CHURCH HILL PUBLIC LIBRARY FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY SALE — Thurs 4/21 & Fri 4/22, 9:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. and Sat 4/23, 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. New, Like New, Gently Used and Used Books for sale as well as AudioBooks, DVDs, VHS tapes and magazines.
APR 23
THE SURGOINSVILLE AREA ARCHIVES AND MUSEUM GRAND OPENING! Come and mingle, enjoy refreshments, and connect with Hawkins county through our local history. Starting at 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. located at the lower level of Surgoinsville Library at 120 Old Stage Rd. Surgoinsville, TN 37873