Volunteer High Schools students celebrated their prom in style at Surgoinsville's new Sayrah Barn.
When the school-sponsored prom was cancelled due to COVID-19, a group of students, parents and community members banded together to host a community prom.
Among the sponsors who helped make the VHS prom possible were The Sayrah Barn; Church Hill Food City; Food Lion; Shon Flanary at CASVA Farms; Aaron Flanary at the Whistle Stop Market; Sharon McClellan, Super Party; RidgeCharles DJ & Photography; and Jeff Bellamy at Bellamy Farms.
Any parent or student who has additional photos is welcome and encouraged to submit them to the Review at allison.goley@therogersvillereview.com.