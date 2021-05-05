MAY 6

EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room (Rogersville Bus Shop).

MAY 6

HAWKINS COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Charles A. Fuller Board Room/ Training Center for regular monthly meeting.

MAY 11

ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Park Office.

MAY 12

AD HOC COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.

MAY 17

ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.