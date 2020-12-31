Northeast Region County Health Departments: Covid-19 Vaccination Available For Residents Age 75+

All seven rural county health departments in the Northeast Region of Tennessee will begin registering residents age 75 and above on Jan. 2, 2021 to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as supplies become available.
Northeast Region county health departments will take calls between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2 to register individuals aged 75 and up to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Those wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccination should call their local health department to register. Callers will be asked to provide their name, date of birth and a phone number to be notified of the appointment date and time.
Contact information for health departments in the Northeast Region is as follows:
Carter County Health Department 423-543-2521
Greene County Health Department 423-798-1749
Hancock County Health Department 423-733-2228
Hawkins County Health Department/Rogersville 423-272-7641
Hawkins County Health Department/Church Hill 423-798-1749
Johnson County Health Department 423-727-9731
Unicoi County Health Department 423-743-9103
Washington County Health Department 423-975-2200
Some locations will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 2 for those who register that day. Vaccinations will also be offered on future dates as vaccine supplies allow. Individuals aged 75 and older who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination should call their local health department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to register to receive the vaccine.
It is important to note Tennessee counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times, depending on supply of COVID-19 vaccines and demand for them. To learn what phase your county is in, visit www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/CountyPhaseStatus.pdf.
TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.
The Tennessee Department of Health updated the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Dec. 30. COVID-19 vaccines remain limited at this time, and Tennessee’s allocation plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is available online at https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf Find answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccine_FAQ.pdf.
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.