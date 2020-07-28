A Tuesday-morning press release from Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center confirmed that 13 employees and 19 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Administrator Gina Harris told the Review that the Tennessee Department of Health notified CHHC over the weekend that these tests had come back positive.
“In an effort to diminish risk to our residents and healthcare workers and in accordance with executive orders issued by our Governor, we have continued to conduct weekly COVID-19 testing of our employees,” she said. “In addition, we screen all employees upon arrival to work and mid - shift to ensure a healthy work environment. Any COVID positive lab results are promptly reported to the Department of Health to ensure appropriate actions are taken to safeguard both our employees and residents.”
Last week’s mass testing tested over 100 employees and nearly all 90 residents.
“These employees (who tested positive) reported mild or no symptoms of illness prior to testing,” reads the release. “The affected staff members are currently off work and will return according to guidance received by the Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control.”
In regards to the residents who tested positive, the release noted that, “The residents affected have been quarantined since the first symptoms were observed, and we are happy to share all residents are doing well. We continue to conduct frequent monitoring and screening of our residents.”
The release also noted that the facility will continue regularly testing employees and residents.
“We have worked diligently the last several months to safeguard our facility,” it read. “We believe testing the residents and employees will assist us in identifying any asymptomatic cases; helping limit the risk to our residents.”
It added, “We are very proud of our healthcare team who remains dedicated to providing loving, professional care to our residents. Our team members are truly “Healthcare Heroes!” We are extremely appreciative of our family members and friends who have braced our facility by supporting our team with kind gestures of food, cards, donations and other well wishes. Thank you to our community for your continued understanding and support as we strive to keep our residents and healthcare workers safe and free of the COVID virus. For all the support during these unprecedented times- we sincerely thank you! Please continue to pray for the residents and employees of our facility and others across the nation as we work to provide loving care for the most vulnerable entrusted to us.”
The CHHCRC is located at 701 W. Main Blvd. in Church Hill. For more information, contact Administrator Gina Harris at 423-357-7178.