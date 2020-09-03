Marsh to offer free COVID-19 antibody testing with each blood donation

Marsh Regional Blood Center will host a blood drive at the Rogersville Walmart on Tuesday, September 22 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
They are offering complimentary COVID-19 antibody testing with each blood donation.
”This test – which is only available after donors successfully complete a pre-screening and are confirmed as eligible to give – does not indicate if someone currently has COVID-19, but it can show a previous COVID-19 infection,” reads Ballad Health’s website. “Gathering this information is crucial to understanding COVID-19, especially since current estimates suggest 25-45% of cases have mild or no symptoms.”
For more information, visit https://www.balladhealth.org/news/free-covid19-antibody-testing-blood-donors.