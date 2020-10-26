JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Ballad Health has identified a cluster of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases at Johnson City Medical Center.
As of Friday, Oct. 23, 22 team members and six patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Positive team members are in isolation at their homes, and the affected patients have been isolated in a designated, closed COVID-19 unit within the facility. To date, the cases have been contained to a single progressive care unit at the hospital.
Ballad Health is working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health to track the exposures and limit further community spread. The health system has also conducted COVID-19 testing on potentially exposed team members, and it is following federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding further testing.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms and believes they might have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523. Community members are also able to schedule COVID-19 testing online by visiting www.balladhealth.org or visiting the Ballad Health mobile app.