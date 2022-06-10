FAIRVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH ONGOING REVIVAL beginning at 7:00 p.m. and continues nightly. Pastor Steve Ingram will be assisted by Scott Noe, Robbie McVee, and Jimmy Dotson.
JUNE 10
SPAGHETTI DINNER: DINE IN OR PICK UP Knights of Columbus at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 N Hwy 70 Rogersville, TN from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Call 423-272-6897 after noon on June 10 to place an order for pick up after 4:00 p.m. Adults to age 11 — $12 and children age 6-10 — $8. Children under 5 eat free accompanied by an adult.
JUNE 13-17
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd. at 6:45 p.m. nightly.
JUNE 14
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING: will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
HAWKINS COUNTY/ROGERSVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION will meet at 2:00 p.m. at Holston Electric Cooperative for the Necrology Memorial Service.
JUNE 20
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING at 3:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
JUNE 21-23
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL at Gills Chapel Baptist Church, Mooresburg, TN from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Theme is Spark Studios, Created in Christ — Designed for God’s Purpose. Come join us for a fun time learning about Jesus!
JUNE 25
SINGING AT BEECH CREEK MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at 7:00 p.m. at 3035 Beech Creek Rd.
JUNE 26
SINGING ON THE LAWN from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Ebbing & Flowing Spring UMC Rogersville, TN An afternoon of prayer and song reviving the historical tradition of the 1890’s Hawkins County Singing Conventions. Appearances by Devoted (Russell Chapel AME), The Purkeys, Mark & Betty (Brennan) Tyne. Bring your own lawn chairs.
JUNE 28
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING at 9:00 a.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.