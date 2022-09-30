1st ANNUAL TRACTOR CRUISE IN AND SWAP MEET at Riverfront Park in Surgoinsville, TN from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Rain or shine! Food will be available as well as free inflatables for the kids. For more information call, John Williams 423-358-3791, Donnie Morrison 704-223-0768, or text Clarence Herron 423-361-1861.
OCTOBER 3
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION MEETING RESCHEDULED to Monday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. Notice is hereby given that the regular 2nd Monday meeting is being changed to the above date due to October 10 being a holiday. The Hawkins County Election Commission will meet in the Election Office Conference Room. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to present at the meeting, please contact 423-272-8061, or by e-mail to hawkins.commission@tn.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service. -Crystal Rogers, Administrator of Elections
OCTOBER 5
PUBLIC BUILDINGS MEETING will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Administration Building.
OCTOBER 9
200 YEAR CELEBRATION SERVICE AT ROGERSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 110 Colonial Rd. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will include special guests who best signify the life of the church as we know it today and remember the days gone by. All past and present church members, family, and friends are cordially invited to attend. We hope that anyone who was part of our church family and history will honor and bless us with their attendance.