APR 21 — 23
CHURCH HILL PUBLIC LIBRARY FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY SALE — Thurs 4/21 & Fri 4/22, 9:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. and Sat 4/23, 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. New, Like New, Gently Used and Used Books for sale as well as AudioBooks, DVDs, VHS tapes and magazines.
APR 23
THE SURGOINSVILLE AREA ARCHIVES AND MUSEUM GRAND OPENING: Come and mingle, enjoy refreshments, and connect with Hawkins County through our local history. Starting at 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. located at the lower level of Surgoinsville Library at 120 Old Stage Rd. Surgoinsville, TN 37873
APR 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
MAY 9
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
MAY 10
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.