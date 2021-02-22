FEBRUARY 25
HAWKINS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Conference Room of the E-911 Building, 2291 E. Main St. Rogersville, TN
FEBRUARY 27
SAY THEIR NAMES Memorial Quilt showings and open house from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m at Price Public Community Center/Swift Museum, 202 Spring St. (corner of Hassan St. & Spring St.) Viewing and seating will be limited to 8-10 persons at a time. You can reserve a time by calling 423-921-3888. Please wear a mask and plan to spend 15-30 minutes. Coffee, tea, and cookies will be provided. Booklets to accompany the quilt are available to take home by donation as well as t-shirts, buttons, stickers, pamphlets, and a limited number of books. All donations will benefit CareNET CCC, Price Public Community Center, and Black Appalachia (depending on the items you choose).
MARCH 1
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m.
MARCH 4
HAWKINS COUNTY EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St. Rogersville
MARCH 9
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 12:00 p.m.