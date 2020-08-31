Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee announced on Monday morning that he has extended the county-wide mask mandate through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.
This will be the second time that Lee has extended the mandate, with the previous extension expiring on Aug. 29.
This mandate required that cloth or other face coverings "that cover the nose and mouth be worn within all publicly-accessible areas of commercial business establishments; in public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained; and within the publicly-accessible areas of business and government offices where there is direct interaction with the public and social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained."
This came after Governor Bill Lee extended the Tennessee's state of emergency through September.
This mandate does not apply to children under the age of two, anyone who cannot wear a face covering due to bona fide medical or health-related reason, or anyone who is incapacitated.
It also does not require citizens to wear a face covering while outdoors, unless a distance of six feet cannot be maintained.
As far as enforcing the mask mandate, Lee said in July when he first enacted the mandate, “The Governor’s order (to allow county mayors to choose whether or not to mandate masks) does allow for enforcement but our local law enforcement does not have the resources to enforce this order. I will not be asking our law enforcement to be burdened with chasing around citizens who don’t have a face mask. We expect that our local citizens will do what most have already been doing for the last few months. Wearing a mask in public will help our economy by keeping businesses open.”
