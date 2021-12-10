DECEMBER 11
HOLIDAY HUSTLE Non Profit 5K: for Holston Home in Greeneville. Race will start at 8:00 a.m. at Mindful Body Fitness, 4017 TN-66 Rogersville. Entry fee is $25
MT. CARMEL PUBLIC LIBRARY HOSTING LOCAL AUTHOR BETTY HALL (BEBBIE HICKMAN) at 11:30 a.m. The library is located at 100 Main Street East, Mt. Carmel (behind Town Hall) Bring your book and join us for the book reading and discussion followed by a book signing.
DECEMBER 13
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING at 3:00 p.m. (note time change) in the Administration Building Meeting Room
DECEMBER 14
HAWKINS COUNTY — ROGERSVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS will meet at 12:00 noon at Russell Chapel AMEZ Church.
DECEMBER 16
TO AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 MEMBERS — Christmas Dinner for members and family will be held at 5:15 p.m. It is a covered dish/pot luck meal. Please bring extra dish if you bring extra guests.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP will be held by Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd. Rogersville, at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of every month. This is a free service to the public to give individuals who have experienced a loss an opportunity to talk, share stories, and learn ways to cope.
DECEMBER 22, 23,
& 24
TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED for Christmas on Wednesday, December 22, Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24. The garbage pickup for December 20, 21, & 22 will be Monday, December 20. The garbage pickup for December 23 & 24 will be Tuesday, December 21. Please have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m. on pickup mornings.
DECEMBER 31 & JAN 3
TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED on Friday, December 31 and Monday, January 3 for New Years. The garbage pickup for December 31 will be on Thursday, December 30 and pickup for January 3 will be Tuesday, January 4.