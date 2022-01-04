JAN 6
EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main Street Rogersville — Bus Shop
JAN 11
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING at 3:30 p.m.
JAN 14
SPAGHETTI DINNER Dine-In or Take-Out from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 N Hwy 70 Rogersville, TN. Spaghetti served with meat or marinara sauce. Meal includes salad, dressing, drink, and dessert. Call in for take-out accepted after 3 p.m. on Jan 14. Call 423-272-6897. Cost: Adult to age 11 — $12.00, Children age 6 to 10- $8.00 (Children 5 and younger eat free when accompanied by an adult.)
JAN 15
JUNIOR SQUAD PANCAKE FUNDRAISER: Hawkins County Rescue Squad’s Junior Rescue Squad has scheduled a ALL YOU CAN EAT Pancake Fundraiser for Saturday, January 15th from 7 -11 a.m. Tickets will be presold through January 1st for $10 each. Tickets can be purchased the day of the fundraiser for $12 each. Your meal can be carried out if you would like. To purchase tickets contact any Hawkins County Rescue Squad Junior Member, Junior Committee Member, or HCRS via Facebook or info@hawkinscorescuesquad. org.
30TH ANNUAL RALPH STANTON MEMORIAL BASS TOURNAMENT: Hawkins County Rescue Squad has officially set a date for our 30th Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament. The event will be held at Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg. Additional tournament details will be released in early 2022.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: will be held by Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd. Rogersville, at 6 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of every month. This is a free service to the public to give individuals who have experienced a loss an opportunity to talk, share stories, and learn ways to cope.