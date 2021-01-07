JANUARY 12
HAWKINS COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY will be hosting a Hawkins County Hazard Mitigation Committee meeting. This will be a virtual meeting and residents of Hawkins County are invited to attend. The purpose of this meeting is to review past hazards and disasters. This review will lead to discussions surrounding beneficial projects Hawkins County can put into place to help reduce the long-term impacts for disastrous events. This meeting is also to help Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency develop a meaningful and FEMA approved Hazard Mitigation Plan to assist with understanding the true impacts of natural disaster events along with being eligible for future grants to assist with paying for the projects. The meeting will be held on January 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM via WebEx. You do not need to have a specialized software; just access to a computer and a phone. If you are interested in, attending, please call the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency office at 423-272-8059 to receive further information.
JANUARY 15
CURBSIDE SPAGHETTI DINNER PICKUP ONLY at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112 N Hwy 70 Rogersville, TN on Friday, January 15 from 4-7 p.m. A hearty portion of spaghetti will be served with either meat or marinara sauce, salad and dressing, drink, and dessert. Call-in meals packaged and ready to go. Drive through and pick up. Drop-in welcomed. Call 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897 starting at 3 p.m. on January 15, 2021. Cost per meal is $10
NOTE TO THE PUBLIC: Many support groups are not meeting due to the Coronavirus, but should you need support with sleep disorders like RLS (Restless Leg Syndrome), call Support Group Leader Mary at 423-390-1187 for help and encouragement.
JANUARY 21
HAWKINS COUNTY EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St., Rogersville – Bus Shop
JANUARY 26
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 MONTHLY MEETINGS for January 26 and February 23 are canceled to comply with the State Covid-19 guidelines for meetings and social gatherings with 10 or more people present. We will revisit the guidelines at the end of February to determine if a meeting can be held on March 30.