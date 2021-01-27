NOTE TO THE PUBLIC:
Due to COVID, many support groups are not meeting; however, if you have a sleep disorder such as RLS (Restless Leg Syndrome) you can reach out to Support Group Leader Mary at 423-390-1187 for help and encouragement. Free literature is also available by mail until meetings are able to resume at the Kingsport Senior Center.
JANUARY 30
PREACHING CHRIST CHURCH, 707 Sullivan St. Kingsport, invites the community to attend their Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Come and listen to wonderful worship and an inspiring message from the Bible.
FEBRUARY 1
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION will meet at 4:00 p.m.
FEBRUARY 4
HAWKINS COUNTY EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St. Rogersville - Bus Shop
FEBRUARY 9
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD will meet at 1:00 p.m.
FEBRUARY 10
HAWKINS COUNTY AIRPORT COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building.
FEBRUARY 12
CURBSIDE SPAGHETTI DINNER PICK UP ONLY from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112 N. Hwy 70 Rogersville, TN. A hearty portion of spaghetti will be served with either meat or marinara sauce, salad and dressing, drink, and dessert. Call in meals packaged and ready to go! Drive through and pick up…drop ins welcome. Orders accepted by phone starting at 3:00 p.m. on January 15. Call 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897. Cost for meal is $10.00