MAR 5
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD PUBLIC TREE GIVEAWAY at 10 a.m. at First Baptist parking lot. Dogwood trees and redbud.
MAR 7
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 4 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
MAR 8
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 6 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
30TH ANNUAL RALPH STANTON MEMORIAL BASS TOURNAMENT: Hawkins County Rescue Squad has officially set a date for our 30th Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament. The event will be held at Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg. Additional tournament details will be released in early 2022.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: will be held by Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd. Rogersville, at 6 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of every month. This is a free service to the public to give individuals who have experienced a loss an opportunity to talk, share stories, and learn ways to cope.