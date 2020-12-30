DECEMBER 30
HAWKINS CO. PERSONNEL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building
DECEMBER 31
PREACHING CHRIST CHURCH in Kingsport would like to invite the public to attend the free New Years Eve Service beginning at 6pm. This will be a special evening of prayer, a short devotion and music by Phillips and Banks. Childcare will be provided. The church is located at 707 E. Sullivan St., corner of Center.
ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES will be closed for New Years on Thursday, December 31st & Friday, January 1st. Garbage pick up will be as follows: Monday, December 28th — normal schedule, Tuesday, December 29th & Wednesday, December 30th will be picked up on Tuesday, December 29th. Thursday, December 31st & Friday, January 1st will be picked up on Wednesday, December 30th. Please have your garbage out by 7am.
HAWKINS COUNTY CONVENIENCE CENTERS will be closed on January 1.
HAWKINS COUNTY MAYOR’S OFFICE will be closed on January 1.
HAWKINS COUNTY RECYCLING CENTER will be closed on January 1.
JANUARY 12, 2021
HAWKINS COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY will be hosting a Hawkins County Hazard Mitigation Committee meeting. This will be a virtual meeting and residents of Hawkins County are invited to attend. The purpose of this meeting is to review past hazards and disasters. This review will lead to discussions surrounding beneficial projects Hawkins County can put into place to help reduce the long-term impacts for disastrous events. This meeting is also to help Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency develop a meaningful and FEMA approved Hazard Mitigation Plan to assist with understanding the true impacts of natural disaster events along with being eligible for future grants to assist with paying for the projects. The meeting will be held on January 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM via WebEx. You do not need to have a specialized software; just access to a computer and a phone. If you are interested in, attending, please call the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency office at 423-272-8059 to receive further information.
JANUARY 15, 2021
CURBSIDE SPAGHETTI DINNER PICKUP ONLY at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112 N Hwy 70 Rogersville, TN on Friday, January 15 from 4-7 p.m. A hearty portion of spaghetti will be served with either meat or marinara sauce, salad and dressing, drink, and dessert. Call-in meals packaged and ready to go. Drive through and pick up. Drop-in welcomed. Call 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897 starting at 3 p.m. on January 15, 2021. Cost per meal is $10