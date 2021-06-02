JUNE 5
PLEASANT HILL UMC YARD CLOTHING GIVE AWAY will be held at 194 Pleasant Hill Rd (Bulls Gap) from 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Everything is free.
JUNE 6
MCKINNEY’S CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH VBS will be June 6th- June 11th from 6:30- 8:30 p.m.
JUNE 6
NEW LIFE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH HOMECOMING will be held at 10:00 a.m. at 190 New Life Rd.
JUNE 7
BUDGET HEARING MEETING at 8:30 a.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room. (For the purpose of making motions for calculation purposes for Draft # 2 of the FY 2021-2022
JUNE 7
Hawkins County Board of Education SPECIAL CALLED MEETING at 5 p.m. at the Charles A. Fuller Board Room/Training Center. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss, amend, and approve the Director of Schools Contract.
JUNE 7
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall.
JUNE 8
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Park Office.
JUNE 10
AD HOC COMMITTEE MEETING at 6:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room
JUNE 11
KOFC COUNCIL 8860 CHARITIES SPAGHETTI DINNER DINE-IN OR TAKE OUT at St. Henry Catholic Church (112 N Hwy 70) will be held from 4-7 p.m. Spaghetti may be served with either meat or marinara sauce, salad and dressing, drink, and dessert. Call in for take out accepted June 11th.Age 11+ is $12, Children age 6-8 is $8, and Children under 5 accompanied by an adult is free. Call in/ Questions can be answered by calling (321)- 693-1548 or (423)-272-6897.