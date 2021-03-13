MARCH 15
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.
MARCH 16
HAWKINS COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION will have a workshop to discuss the Director of Schools’ Extension of Employment Contract at 6:00 p.m. at the Charles A. Fuller Board Room/Training Center.
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS will be available at 1:00 p.m. at VFW Post 9543, 1605 E. Main St. Rogersville, TN
MARCH 17
The LOCAL ARTISTS GALLERY is hosting another episode of Dooley Discussions from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Agenda is discussion of current topics in a Fun atmosphere. All opinions are welcome as we have no censorship. Please attend and voice your frustrations and solutions. Topics will include the Election, Media, Virus, Capitol Hill and anything you bring up.
MARCH 22
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION Regular Monthly Meeting for March is rescheduled to Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Notice is hereby given that the regular 2nd Monday meeting is being changed to the above date to lock and seal the provisional and absentee ballot boxes for the Rogersville Municipal Election, and to conduct any business that may come before the commission. The Hawkins County Election Commission will meet in the election office conference room. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact (423) 272-8061, or by e-mail to hawkins.commission@tn.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service.
MARCH 23
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m.