SEPTEMBER 18
BUREM BAPTIST CHURCH: MENS CONFERENCE will continue at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning with breakfast provided. Free Admission.
FISH FRY Rogersville VFW: 1605 E Main St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – 2 fish, ff, slaw, and hush puppies, $10 We will start taking call in orders on Friday, 9/17. Take out & delivery. Call 423-272-7423
SEPTEMBER 20
BUDGET MEETING: will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room.
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING: will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.
SEPTEMBER 21
REDISTRICTING COMMITTEE MEETING: will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room.
SEPTEMBER 24
MEDIC MOBILE BLOOD DRIVE will be at Yoder’s Country Market from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. All blood types needed. Donors will receive a free t-shirt, a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer, & a free Yoder’s sandwich! Masks are required. Make your appointment & help save a life!
HAWKINS CO RESCUE SQUAD will be starting their annual door to door picture fundraiser: Anyone who participates with a $30 + contribution will receive a free 8x10 family portrait. You will be contacted at your residence by a representative with a letter and ID on hand. Thank You for your continued support of your local Volunteer Rescue Squad.