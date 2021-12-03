DEC. 4
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: hosted by the Ladies of St. Henry Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. — Noon at the Church Hall, 112-114 Hwy 70N across from Signature Healthcare. There will be something for everyone! Christmas decor, kitchen items, household items, clothes from newborn to plus size, & more! Come browse & enjoy lunch. Hot dogs, chili, & cookies of all kinds will be available.
OPEN ARMS MISSION FREE GIVEAWAY from 10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. (while supplies last). Come see us at 208 Calvary Church Rd. Mooresburg, TN 37811. Household items, clothes, toys, etc. Everyone welcome!
DECEMBER 10
SPAGHETTI DINNER: from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70, Rogersville. Dine In or Pick Up. Calls accepted after 12 noon on December 10, 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897. Adult to age 11 — $12, Children age 6-10 — $8. Children 5 and under eat free when accompanied by an adult.
DECEMBER 11
HOLIDAY HUSTLE Non Profit 5K: for Holston Home in Greeneville. Race will start at 8:00 a.m. at Mindful Body Fitness, 4017 TN-66 Rogersville. Entry fee is $25
MT. CARMEL PUBLIC LIBRARY HOSTING LOCAL AUTHOR BETTY HALL (BEBBIE HICKMAN) at 11:30 a.m. The library is located at 100 Main Street East, Mt. Carmel (behind Town Hall) Bring your book and join us for the book reading and discussion followed by a book signing.
DECEMBER 13
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING at 3:00 p.m. (note time change) in the Administration Building Meeting Room
DECEMBER 16
TO AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 MEMBERS — Christmas Dinner for members and family will be held at 5:15 p.m. It is a covered dish/pot luck meal. Please bring extra dish if you bring extra guests.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP will be held by Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd. Rogersville, at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of every month. This is a free service to the public to give individuals who have experienced a loss an opportunity to talk, share stories, and learn ways to cope.