DEC 7
SANTA VISITS AT LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CENTER on Caney Creek Rd: from 2:00 — 5:00 p.m. Bring a camera and your family! We will have goody bags for each child from Santa. Everyone is welcome at this free event!
DEC 9
ST HENRY CATHOLIC CHURCH SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. at 112-114 N Hwy 70 Rogersville. Dine in or take out. Spaghetti served with meat/marinara sauce and includes salad, drink, and dessert. Call or come in for to go orders after 12 noon on Dec 9. Call 423-272-6897. Adults to age 11 are $12 and children 6-10 are $8. Children 5 and younger eat free when accompanied by an adult.
DEC 10
AMIS MILL TRADING POST EVENT: will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and feature locally made products from within Hawkins County. There will be gifts, decorations, art, baked goods, and more. A perfect stop for Holiday shopping that supports our local community and an excellent opportunity to try out the Amis Mill Eatery. Guests are invited to stay after and explore the rich history of the property. A Historical tour guided by Jake Jacobs is planned for 2:00pm, and is open to all. Vendors are welcome to contact Joan Wentworth at 13JoanB@gmail.com for more information.
DEC 10
MOUNT CARMEL CHRISTMAS PARADE & SANTA RUN: Run begins at 8:00 a.m. so look our for runners all day. Parade starts at 2:00 p.m.
DEC 10
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADING ASSOCIATION MEETING at 1:00 p.m. in the Amis Mill Visitor’s Center. Meeting open to the public. AHA’s mission is to share knowledge of sustainable agriculture, homestead systems, and small farming techniques with association members and the entire community. Educational topics to be discussed during meetings will include butchering and storage of meat products, beekeeping, raising poultry for meat and eggs, raising rabbits, raising livestock, canning, storing and preserving of foods, sustainable farming of fruits and vegetables. Other activities will include club trips and farm tours.
DEC 12
HAWKINS COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS MEETING at 12:00 noon at Russell Chapel Church. Bring 2 wrapped gifts for the nursing home.
DEC 13
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING: at 6:00 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
DEC 16
FUNDRAISER CONCERT AT SAYRAH BARN to benefit Of One Accord Ministry’s Christmas for the Children program. Music begins at 3:00 p.m. and continues until around 9-10:00 p.m. Artists performing include Benjamin Grover, James Holland, Danyelle Monroe, Ryan Linkous, Guitar Dan, and Corey Tester Music. Adults are asked to bring a new toy or clothing item of at least a $5 value. Cash donations will also be accepted and used to purchase Christmas gifts for underprivileged children in the Hawkins County area. Food and vendors will also be at the event.
DEC 19
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING: at 3:30 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
DEC 27
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING: at 9:00 a.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room