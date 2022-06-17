DECORATION DAY AT ARMSTRONG CEMETERY near Amis Chapel Church. Service will be at 11:00 a.m. by Rev. Greg Fletcher. Covered dish dinner at Amis Chapel Church at 12:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Donations for Cemetery upkeep will be taken.
JUNE 20
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING at 3:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
JUNE 21-23
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL at Gills Chapel Baptist Church, Mooresburg, TN from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Theme is Spark Studios, Created in Christ — Designed for God’s Purpose. Come join us for a fun time learning about Jesus!
JUNE 23
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION Special-Called Meeting for Tuesday, June 23, 2022, 10:00 am. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION WILL CONDUCT A SPECIAL MEETING ON THE ABOVE DATE IN THE ELECTION OFFICE CONFERENCE ROOM FOR APPROVING POLL WORKERS FOR THE AUGUST 4, 2022 ELECTION. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact at (423) 272-8061, or by e-mail to hawkins.commission@tn.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service. Crystal Rogers, Administrator of Elections
JUNE 25
SINGING AT BEECH CREEK MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at 7:00 p.m. at 3035 Beech Creek Rd.
HILTON/HELTON REUNION at the Hawkins County Rescue Building at 4:00 p.m.
ST. CLAIR REUNION will be held at the park for students who attended the old school that was located where the park is now. We will eat at 12:00 noon.
JUNE 26
SINGING ON THE LAWN from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Ebbing & Flowing Spring UMC Rogersville, TN An afternoon of prayer and song reviving the historical tradition of the 1890’s Hawkins County Singing Conventions. Appearances by Devoted (Russell Chapel AME), The Purkeys, Mark & Betty (Brennan) Tyne. Bring your own lawn chairs.
JUNE 28
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING at 9:00 a.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.