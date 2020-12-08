Hawkins Board of Education approves one-time 2% employee bonuses

The 2020-2021 school year has pushed Hawkins County Schools’ faculty and staff to new limits, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Education recently shared a bit of good news, however, as they approved a 2% one-time bonus for all school system employees, including non-certified employees such as custodians, maintenance employees and bus drivers.
“The obstacles that public education is facing are unprecedented,” BOE Chairman Chris Christian said on Nov. 18. “What I’ve seen from observations is that our employees have overcome a lot of difficulties to not only reach our students but also to reach the parents and caregivers. This [raise] is the least that we can do, because they are putting in extra hours.”
The bonus, which is 2% of the employee’s base annual salary with a minimum bonus of $400, was initially discussed in depth at the Board of Education’s Nov. 18 special-called meeting and officially approved at the Dec. 3 meeting.
The budget amendment must now be approved by the Hawkins County Commission at their Dec. 21 meeting before the bonus will become final. If the amendment is approved, the bonus will be paid on the Jan. 15 system payroll.
Governor cut 2% teacher raise from emergency COVID-19 budget
The board actually approved a 2% raise for all school system employees at their June 4 meeting; however, Tenn. Governor Bill Lee removed the 2% in the state emergency COVID-19 budget the following Friday, June 5 that the county would have used for this raise.
Thus, the BOE eliminated the 2% raise from their budget, but Director of Schools Matt Hixson said at the time that he hoped the system could reevaluate their financial situation in the fall and possibly offer a teacher bonus at that time.
“We had a desire to come back to the table, and not knowing the financial forecast for the state, at least do something for this year to reflect the work we were having to lay out in front of us with potential hybrid systems, virtual systems, and to recognize the hard work of our staff — from our support staff to our teaching staff, and everybody in between,” Hixson said on Nov. 18.
“I had the opportunity to visit all but two schools this week…and it was very eye-opening to say the least,” Christian said on Nov. 18. “I saw a lot of frustration, but not out of going to work or having to do things. It’s the frustration of the world we’re in today. The obstacles that have been placed in front of us—not only in our private lives but in our work lives. Most importantly, in public education.”
He went on to say that he wants the system’s employees to know that the board cares about them.
“We care tremendously about what’s going on inside the walls and how education is moving,” he added. “That’s why we’re here tonight.”
“I’m just in awe of the job [our employees] have done with the limited understanding and different challenges they are facing every day,” Jackie Charles said.
“I only wish it (the bonus) could be more, because they deserve it,” Judy Trent added.
Finance Director Melissa Farmer told the BOE that the combined cost of salary and benefits with this raise would come in at just under $950,000. She also noted that the system currently has three permanent part-time employees who will each receive a $200 bonus instead of the $400 minimum for full-timers.
She also noted that there are a few employees who are set to retire in December who will not be eligible for the bonus. Should any vacant positions be filled in December, they will be eligible for the bonus.
The BOE’s budget amendment will be considered by the full county commission at their Dec. 21 meeting.