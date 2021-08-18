AUGUST 18
CHURCH HILL/ MT. CARMEL/ SURGOINSVILLE PARK & REC BOARD MEMBERS have came to an agreement that due to COVID, any kid (no matter the county) has the opportunity to play any sport at no charge the rest of the 2021 year.
AUGUST 19
MEDIC BLOOD DRIVE will be held from 11:00 a.m- 6:00 p.m. at Lowe’s Greeneville (2375 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy). All donors will receive a free Dollywood ticket, tie-dye t shirt, and a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer. Call to schedule at (865)-524-3074 or online.
AUGUST 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.