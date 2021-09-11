SEPTEMBER 12
NEW PROVIDENCE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 116TH HOMECOMING SERVICE will be held at 11:00 a.m. along with speical music at 10:30 a.m., and covered dish fellowship dinner following the service (Hwy 11W 214 Stony Point Rd, Surgoinsville). All former members and friends are invited to attend. Everyone welcome.
CARR FAMILY REUNION will be held at 12:30 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. The whole family of John & Hannah Carr are welcome.
HAWKINS COUNTY RETIRED TEACHER ASSOCIATION MEETING will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Price Public Building for a memorial service for those who have passed away.
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Park Office.
AIRPORT COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Meeting Room.