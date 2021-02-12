FEBRUARY 15
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m.
FEBRUARY 18
HAWKINS COUNTY INDUSTRIAL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building.
FEBRUARY 20
SAY THEIR NAMES Memorial Quilt showings and open house from 1:00 — 4:00 p.m at Price Public Community Center/Swift Museum, 202 Spring St. (corner of Hassan St. & Spring St.) Viewing and seating will be limited to 8-10 persons at a time. You can reserve a time by calling 423-921-3888. Please wear a mask and plan to spend 15-30 minutes. Coffee, tea, and cookies will be provided. Booklets to accompany the quilt are available to take home by donation as well as t-shirts, buttons, stickers, pamphlets, and a limited number of books. All donations will benefit CareNET CCC, Price Public Community Center, and Black Appalachia (depending on the items you choose).
FEBRUARY 23
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 WILL MEET at 6:15 p.m. Meeting will be on upstairs on the top floor. Covid-19 guidelines will be in effect. Six feet social distance and masks required inside building.