APRIL 21
SOLID WASTE COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Administration Building.
APRIL 21
PUBLIC BUILDINGS MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. immediately following the solid Waste Committee in the Administration Building.
APRIL 24
HAWKINS COUNTY REPUBLICAN REORGANIZATION MEETING will be held at the American Legion Building (Top Level) in Rogersville, TN 37857. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 10:00 a.m. for voting to begin.
APRIL 27
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 OFFICER ELECTION MEETING will be held at 6:15 p.m. No meal will be served. All members are urged to attend.
APRIL 28
RESCHEDULED PUBLIC SAFETY QUARTERLY MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.