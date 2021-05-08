MAY 10
The Community is invited to a Support Group Meeting for those who have trouble sleeping (Restless Leg Syndrome and Fibromyalgia and other nerve related problems) in Room 239 on Tuesday , May 10 at 12:30 pm. If you can’t make it, please call at 423-390-1187 and Info can be mailed to you. The Senior Center is located at the Renaissance Building, 1200 E. Center Street in Kingsport, TN
MAY 11
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Park Office.
MAY 11
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 9TH ANNUAL PEACE OFFICER’S MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at 6:00 PM at the Hawkins County Justice Center.This Memorial Service is dedicated to the brave men of the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, as well as all other fallen Law Enforcement Officers, across the nation who paid the ultimate sacrifice. All First Responders, Public and Media is invited to attend.
MAY 12
AD HOC COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.
MAY 17
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.
MAY 20
DOOLEY DISCUSSIONS will be held at the Local Artists Gallery at 124 E. Main St. from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Agenda is discussion of current topics in a fun atmosphere.