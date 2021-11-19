NOVEMBER 20
FREE THANKSGIVING MEAL hosted by Open Arms Mission from 10:30 a.m — 2:30 p.m. (while food lasts), 208 Calvary Church Rd. Mooresburg, TN 37811. Drive through carport in front of church only, no dine-in. For more info call, 423-851-4278, 865-585-6674, or 423-489-0012
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 YARD SALE from 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. at our post, 1924 East Main Street, Rogersville.
NOVEMBER 23
HAWKINS COUNTY GAS UTIILTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS will meet at 6:00 p.m. at the utility office, 202 Park Blvd. Rogersville.
NOV. 25 & 26
ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES CLOSED on Thursday & Friday for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The garbage pickup for Wednesday November 24th will be picked up on Tuesday November 23rd, and Thursday November 25th, and Friday November 26 will be picked up on Wednesday November 24th. Please everyone have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m. Everyone have a Happy Thanksgiving Holiday.
DEC. 3 & 4
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR hosted by the Ladies of St. Henry Catholic Church on December 3 from 8:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. and December 4 from 8:00 a.m. — Noon at the Church Hall, 112-114 Hwy 70N across from Signature Healthcare. There will be something for everyone! Christmas decor, kitchen items, household items, clothes from newborn to plus size, & more! Come browse & enjoy lunch. Hot dogs, chili, & cookies of all kinds will be available.
DECEMBER 10
SPAGHETTI DINNER from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70, Rogersville. Dine In or Pick Up. Calls accepted after 12 noon on December 10, 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897. Adult to age 11 — $12, Children age 6-10 — $8. Children 5 and under eat free when accompanied by an adult.