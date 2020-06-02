Though senior year for the class of 2020 has been anything but typical, Volunteer High School celebrated its “socially distant” graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 30 went smoothly.
As the Review previously reported, the Hawkins Co. School System held non-traditional graduation ceremonies this year in order to comply with the social distancing guidelines brought on by COVID-19.
Rather than being conducted in a packed house as the usual custom, 10 graduates and their four guests were rotated into the gym at a time and kept spaced apart until their turn on stage.
After the graduate’s name was called, the student crossed the stage and was greeted by VHS Principal Bobby Wines and Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson, who then presented the grad with a booklet for their diploma.
Family members were permitted to photograph their graduate’s turn across the stage before the student exited the stage for an official photo, then went down the hall to obtain the actual diploma and clear up any obligations.
The entire ceremony was also filmed, and an edited version of the footage will be made available to students in the coming weeks.
Each school’s top achieving students also gave an address that was filmed prior to the May 30 event and will be included in the video. At VHS, students Laken Greene and Rylan Greene gave these addresses.
