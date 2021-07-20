JULY 21
PERSONNEL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.
JULY 21
PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE QUARTERLY MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.
JULY 27
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 MEAL/ MEETING will begin serving food at 6:15 p.m. and the meeting to follow at 7:00 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.
JULY 27
JOINT ECONOMIC COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the Hawkin’s County Mayor’s Office.
JULY 27
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.