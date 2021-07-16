JULY 18
NEW LIFE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH VBS begins Sun. July 18th- Fri. July 23rd. from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Classes for all ages.
JULY 19
FAIRVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH (IN LEE VALLEY) VBS begins Mon. July 19th- Thurs. July 22nd from 7:00- 9:00 p.m. nightly.
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.
JULY 21
PERSONNEL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.
PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE QUARTERLY MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.