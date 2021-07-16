JULY 18

NEW LIFE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH VBS begins Sun. July 18th- Fri. July 23rd. from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Classes for all ages.

JULY 19

FAIRVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH (IN LEE VALLEY) VBS begins Mon. July 19th- Thurs. July 22nd from 7:00- 9:00 p.m. nightly.

JULY 19

ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.

JULY 21

PERSONNEL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.

JULY 21

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE QUARTERLY MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.